BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Entrepreneur, philanthropist and humble servant of the Lord, Otha Compton, Jr., 100, of Bridgeport, WV, moved on to his Eternal Home surrounded by the love of family on Friday evening, July 15, 2022 at Stone Rise Transitional Care Center in Clarksburg. Otha celebrated his 100th birthday in April and was able to enjoy the milestone with nearly 100 party guests and local media coverage. Aside from his generous heart, Otha was known for his ornery personality and his contagious laughter, which brought smiles to so many faces. “Raised out in the country on a farm,” he was born on April 29, 1922 in Grafton, WV to Otha Compton, Sr. and Nora Compton (Kisner). Otha was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Betty Compton (Davis), one stepdaughter, Cathy Egan(Stopiak), one daughter-in-law, Sherri Compton (Tresize), eight siblings Edith Summers, Lilly Moran, Katherine Sinsel, Bernice Hovatter, Doris Compton, Arthur Veyon, CE “Jim” Compton and William “Bill” Compton, one sister-in-law, (Glenna) Jean Moccia, one brother-in-law, Victor Moccia, his first wife, Elva Jo Compton (Watson) and one daughter at childbirth, Ann Compton.He is survived by two children, Richard “Gene” Compton and Judy Way, and her husband, Joe, all of Bridgeport, and one stepdaughter and primary caregiver, Andrea Alfred (Stopiak), of Clarksburg. Otha leaves behind nine beloved grandchildren, Richard “Richie” Compton and his wife, Carla, Jonathan Compton and his wife, Loretta, Michelle Compton and her fiancé Chris Marks, Shaun Egan, Stephanie Iaquinta (Alfred) and her partner, Jordan Goff, George “Sonny” Todd and his wife, Elizabeth, Carl Todd and his wife, Kim, Jason Todd and Kerri Hyman. Otha is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren. He will be missed by many nieces and nephews as well. Otha brought new meaning to “a life well lived.” He became a member of the sheet metal workers union when he obtained his first job with S.M. Kisner and Sons, a machinist at the B&O Railroad, served active duty in the US Navy, was the last surviving member of the WWII USS John Hood, was a laborer and mechanic for the coal mine, a partner in the C&C Coal Company, a co-founder of the Bridgeport American Legion Post 68, served as Vice President of the Clarksburg Pilot’s Association, a Charter Member and served as President of the Bridgeport Country Club, served on the board of the Salvation Army, was a member of the Elks, V.F.W., Bridgeport Rotary Club, Clarksburg Chamber of Commerce, ran for Sheriff of Harrison County in 1960 and remained involved in civic and political initiatives at all levels, including serving as a Harrison County Delegate to the Republican National Convention. During his lifetime, he was fortunate to dine with several United States Presidents, including Eisenhower, Nixon, Ford and Reagan. He was also a faithful member of Bridgeport United Methodist Church. He had experience in the real estate, owned Compton Insurance, and most notably owned and managed Compton Bowling Lanes for over 50 years. Aside from business and philanthropy, he most enjoyed being on the golf course or in his vegetable garden and spending time with his wife, Betty, who he called his “sweetheart” until her death in 2016. The pair will be remembered fondly by many in the community. Their love and friendship was palpable, they had fun dressing alike and were quick to make lasting friendships. They enjoyed traveling together for many years, shared a love of dancing, attending WVU games in their RV, spending time outdoors and dining at the Wonder Bar in their later years together. Their heavenly reunion was surely something special to see. Otha had many names, Junior, Pappap, Dad, Pappa, June, Uncle Junior, and many more, and will be passionately missed by so many that knew him, but especially his family.The family would also like to recognize the loving care provided by the caregivers at Stone Rise.The family suggests memorial contributions can be made to the Bridgeport United Methodist Church Permanent Building Fund, 251 Worthington Drive, Bridgeport; or Amedisys Hospice, 67 Casino Drive, Anmoore, WV 26323. Condolences to the Compton Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comFriends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Tuesday from 2 – 4 & 6-8 p.m., and at the Bridgeport United Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Dale Waters and Rev. Dr. Ken Ramsey presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

