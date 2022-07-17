Spaghetti dinner held for baby born with rare genetic condition

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A spaghetti dinner was held in Weston to help raise money for a baby boy born with a rare genetic condition.

Baby Waylon was born on April 22 with a rare genetic condition called Charge Syndrome and Severe Combined Immune Deficiency.

He was flown to Cincinnati Children’s when he was about a week old. Since he was born, he has had 5 surgeries and will also need a Thymus Transplant.

The expenses for the family have been overwhelming.

“We are just trusting in God that he is going to pull through. He is a little fighter. The doctors have actually termed him ‘Doing it Waylon’s way’ because he does things his way,” said Waylon’s great grandmother, Valerie Posey.

The community of Weston found many ways to raise money for baby Waylon.

“We are trying to put this fundraiser on. We are serving spaghetti dinners, and hot dog dinners. We have a basket raffle. We have a silent auction. His story can be followed on Facebook under ‘Prayers for Waylon.’ Also, there is an online auction for Waylon that people can take part in if they would like to,” said Posey.

Through it all Posey is blessed to have the support of the community.

“We want to thank everyone for the support we have received. Through the community. Through friends and family. All the prayers. There are thousands of people praying for him,” said Posey.

Baby Waylon is currently at Cincinnati Children’s waiting for a transplant

