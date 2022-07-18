Alderson Broaddus & Mon Health partner to help nursing shortage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health and Alderson Broaddus University are joining forces to fight the state’s nursing shortage crisis.

As part of the program, they’ll help with tuition reimbursement. In return, the students will commit to working for Mon Health for 2 years after graduating.

When students graduate, they are guaranteed employment at Mon Health.

Mon Health and Alderson Broaddus officials say they are excited to partner together.

“There’s such a nursing shortage. The ability I believe is that if we can recruit from home. People who are interested in being in their neighborhoods and communities and we can be able to help reduce their debt when they come out of school. We can give them guaranteed employment, it’s a win-win. Take care of our own. Grow our own. Support Alderson Broaddus and these wonderful students that will eventually be wonderful healthcare providers,” said Mon Health President, David Goldberg.

Goldberg says the goal is to keep students in the state.

“It’s easy to go elsewhere when you get that R.N. or Baccalaureate degree. We have a growing population that we need to take care of. We have some of the worst healthcare outcomes in the country here. Our job is to keep the best and the brightest. Who’s going to do it better than someone from West Virginia talking to a neighbor, friend, or colleague? We want them to stay here throughout the life cycle,” said Goldberg.

Officials say this is a great opportunity for Mon Health and Alderson Broaddus as well as West Virginia.

“Who’s going to win? West Virginia is going to win and our students and patients. That’s the most important thing,” said President of Alderson Broaddus, Tim Barry.

