Court blocks West Virginia’s felony abortion law, AG vows to appeal

The ACLU, on behalf of the Women's Health Center of West Virginia, was seeking an injunction to...
The ACLU, on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, was seeking an injunction to stop the enforcement of the 100-year-old law that criminalized abortion in West Virginia.(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kanawha County Circuit Court judge has blocked enforcement of West Virginia’s felony abortion ban from the 1800s.

The judge said it conflicts with laws passed more recently.

The law currently on the books describes three to 10 years behind bars for abortion.

This case pits the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia against the State of West Virginia. The ACLU, on behalf of the Health Center, was seeking an injunction to stop the enforcement of the 100-year-old law that criminalized abortion in West Virginia, according to WSAZ.

The ACLU argues the state’s criminal abortion statute cannot co-exist with modern laws passed since Roe V. Wade. That includes the state’s 20-week ban on abortion and, more recently, a ban on abortions sought because of a disability, such as Down Syndrome.

The ACLU contends that every day the law remains enforceable those who are pregnant are forced to have their own abortions, travel out of state or remain pregnant against their will.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey decried the decision that allows abortions to be performed in West Virginia.

“This is a dark day for West Virginia,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We will appeal this decision to the Supreme Court of Appeals as soon as legally possible. As a strong pro-life advocate, I am committed to protecting unborn babies to the fullest extent possible under the law, and I will not rest until this injunction is lifted. The current law on the books calls for the protection of life.”

The state Attorney General’s Office contends those representing the state’s only abortion clinic lack standing to bring a case on behalf of all pregnant women and that the court must consider a special public interest - the life-or-death stakes of unborn children, who it calls the most vulnerable in society.

The Attorney General argues the state’s prosecutors never decided to stop prosecuting the 1800s law that remained on the books even after Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973. Morrisey says it was used up until the Roe decision and the law went unenforced only because courts said that, under Roe, the criminal statute was unenforceable. According to Morrisey, there was never legislative action to remove the Act from the West Virginia Code.

