Advertisement

Expert advice on when to restart federal student loan payments

Repayment hiatus set to expire August 31
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Federal student loan payments have been suspended since March 2020 and during that time millions of Americans took a break from paying back their loans. 

However, the program is due to resume August 31 this year. While it is possible the date will be pushed back again, experts suggested you should plan now for when they do restart.

According to the most recent federal data 500,000 people continued to make payments during the suspension, but that number only makes up little more than 1% of all 42.9 million federal loan borrowers.

Michael Joyce, with the financial firm Agili, said you should continue to pause federal loan payments as long as you have the option, and instead tackle those private student loans.

”Take the opportunity to pay those down, so that when the deferral on the government supplied loans comes to an end, you’ll be in better shape to make those payments at that time,” Joyce said.

If you don’t have any private student loans, he said set aside a little extra money each month for the federal student loans so once they come back from deferral you are ready and able to make payments.

For the latest news and information on federal student loans, visit studentaid.gov

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Court documents reveal gruesome details of 4-year-old’s murder
Middletown Tractor celebrates ribbon cutting
Middletown Tractor celebrates ribbon cutting
A spaghetti dinner was held in Weston to help raise money for a baby boy born with a rare...
Spaghetti dinner held for baby born with rare genetic condition
DMA Flood Alerts for NCWV as of July 18, 2022.
Flood Watch in effect for portions of NCWV
A fire in Clarksburg that happened earlier this week affected many people’s lives including one...
Clarksburg resident in help after apartment fire

Latest News

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Millions awarded to NCWV for broadband access
The ACLU, on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, was seeking an injunction to...
Court blocks West Virginia’s felony abortion law, AG vows to appeal
On Monday, July 18, 2022 relatives and family members arrive on the first day of the sentencing...
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland, Fla., gunman
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list