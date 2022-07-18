Advertisement

Fauci plans to retire by end of Biden’s term

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says he is feeling fine after testing positive for COVID on June 15.(Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s current term in office.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, who became a household name durin the COVID-19 pandemic, says he does not have an exact date in mind and he has not started the retirement process.

Fauci has said that he would leave before Biden’s current term ends in January 2025.

He is currently the chief medical adviser to the president.

Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for decades.

At 81, he has served more than five decades under seven presidents, advising every U.S. president since former President Ronald Reagan.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Court documents reveal gruesome details of 4-year-old’s murder
Middletown Tractor celebrates ribbon cutting
Middletown Tractor celebrates ribbon cutting
A spaghetti dinner was held in Weston to help raise money for a baby boy born with a rare...
Spaghetti dinner held for baby born with rare genetic condition
DMA Flood Alerts for NCWV as of July 18, 2022.
Flood Watch in effect for portions of NCWV
A fire in Clarksburg that happened earlier this week affected many people’s lives including one...
Clarksburg resident in help after apartment fire

Latest News

A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard...
Millions swelter as UK endures its 1st extreme heat warning
FILE - Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis...
Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
A person pays his respects outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo mass shooter to be arraigned on federal charges
Large police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments
Large police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments