Advertisement

Florida Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson discontinuing ‘AR-15’ nickname

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles during the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson scrambles during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.(John Raoux | AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Chris Pinson and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – The quarterback for the University of Florida announced on Twitter Sunday that he will no longer use the nickname “AR-15.”

Anthony Richardson called for an end to the nickname and current apparel line logo after consulting his family about its connotation and association with the gun violence that’s plaguing America.

The red-shirt sophomore said in the tweet, “a nickname is only a nickname and ‘AR-15′ was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form.”

The Gainesville native said he and his representatives are working on new branding to just use “AR” and his full name, Anthony Richardson.

While there’s no timetable set for when Richardson’s new logo or apparel will come out, the first game of the season for the Gators football team kicks off Sept. 3, against Utah in The Swamp.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusty and Rebekah Weikle
Court documents reveal gruesome details of 4-year-old’s murder
Middletown Tractor celebrates ribbon cutting
Middletown Tractor celebrates ribbon cutting
Bonnie Libheart formed a virtual relationship with three men with over the last eight years but...
Widow says she lost $430,000 due to a romance scam
DMA Flood Alerts for NCWV as of July 18, 2022.
Flood Watch in effect for portions of NCWV
A fire in Clarksburg that happened earlier this week affected many people’s lives including one...
Clarksburg resident in help after apartment fire

Latest News

Spaghetti dinner held for baby born with rare genetic condition
Middletown Tractor celebrates ribbon cutting
Clarksburg resident in help after apartment fire
RG’s Almost Heaven Harley-Davidson holds bike night for Bikers, Bros & Bo
Bridgeport native achieves goal of swimming the English Channel