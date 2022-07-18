Glenville State upgrading its dining services

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - In August 2021, Glenville State University renewed its campus food services contract with Aramark Collegiate Hospitality, extending the partnership for the next 15 years.

Last month, Glenville State received $1.5 million from Aramark to renovate and upgrade the cafeteria and snack bar areas inside the Mollohan Campus Community Center.

The renovations include updates to the cafeteria serving and dining room areas, an updated grill, and an express convenience store area. The upgrades also include the addition of a national brand – Freshens – which bills itself as a “fresh casual” restaurant offering made to order food crafted with fresh ingredients.

Work has been ongoing throughout the summer and is expected to be completed for the beginning of the fall semester.

A Starbucks coffee shop will be opening this fall as well on the campus. The coffee shop is located on the main floor of Louis Bennett Hall, adjacent to the Pioneer Campus Store.

“From the cafeteria and snack bar to the new Starbucks, these renovations will provide a better dining experience for everyone. We are pleased to see this investment in our campus coming together and I look forward to seeing the new spaces completed. We appreciate our Aramark partners for their work in making this happen,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.