Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 18, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over the weekend, cloud cover increased and rain showers pushed in ahead of a low-pressure system and upper-level trough out west, before showers and thunderstorms pushed in yesterday. This morning, a cold front brings widespread showers and even a couple roars of thunder. A few more showers and thunderstorms push in this afternoon, leaving our area after 8 PM. Because of the amount of rain expected this morning and afternoon (at least 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain) on top of the rain in our area yesterday, some areas could see isolated flooding. So parts of NCWV are under a Flood Watch until 8 PM. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, and winds come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Because of the clouds, temperatures will be in the upper-70s, below-average for mid-July. Overnight, we dry out and are left with cloudy skies and plenty of fog, some of which will be dense and result in low visibility. This could impact your morning commute. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, expect a rainy afternoon and cloudy, foggy night. Tomorrow, the fog burns away by 9 AM at the latest, and skies will be mostly clear and sunny by the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s. Overall, tomorrow will be sunny and seasonable. Temperatures then rise further on Wednesday, with highs in the upper-80s expected by the middle of the week, making Wednesday the warmest day of the week. Skies will remain clear until Wednesday night into Thursday morning, when a cold front brings a few showers and thunderstorms into the area. So expect some rain in the middle of the week. By Friday, the system is gone, and we’re left with mostly clear skies and highs in the upper-80s as we start the weekend. Another cold front then brings more rain chances towards the latter half of the weekend. In short, after today, temperatures will be hot and at or above-average, with a few rain chances but mostly quiet conditions for this week.

Today: Showers and thunderstorms will push in during the morning and early-afternoon hours, leading to a messy morning and afternoon commute. Expect at least 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain across parts of our region. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures reach the mid-to-upper-70s, below-average for mid-July. Overall, today will be rainy and mild. High: 76.

Tonight: We should dry out by the mid-evening at the latest. Barring an isolated shower, we should stay dry, but skies will be mostly cloudy, and there will be heavy fog in parts of NCWV late-overnight into tomorrow morning, which could affect your commute. Low: 67.

Tuesday: Any leftover fog goes away by mid-morning, and by the afternoon, expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, expect a seasonable, sunny afternoon. High: 86.

Wednesday: Skies will start out mostly clear and sunny, but we do see clouds building in the evening. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures reach the upper-80s to low-90s, feeling slightly hotter because of the heat. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool as you head outside. Overall, expect a sunny, quiet afternoon. Overnight, more showers and even a few thunderstorms will push into our area. High: 90.

