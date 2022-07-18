Advertisement

Kevin’s Evening Forecast | July 18th, 2022

Be prepared for dense fog in the morning
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday everyone!! We’ve had a pretty soggy last 36 hours, but things are finally starting to look up. Flood watches still remain in effect for a few of our counties until 8 pm. All of these showers have been ahead of a front, and that front is expected to push through a little later this evening. Tonight clouds will clear and then fog is going to start forming early. Because we’ve had so much rain dense fog is expected to be widespread tomorrow. Whichever direction you plan on driving on your morning commute, please be careful on the roads. Then once the fog clears, we are looking at a mostly sunny and warm day. For the rest of the week, we’ll have a mix of showers and sun, but those temperatures are going to be climbing. We’ve been relatively mild with seasonal temperatures for over a week. But through the weekend temperatures for some will be in the low 90s.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clouds clearing then dense fog: Low: 68

Tuesday: Foggy then mostly sunny: High 87

Wednesday: Mostly sunny: High 92

Thursday: AM Storms: High 88

