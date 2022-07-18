BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a large police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments in Bridgeport, including a SWAT vehicle and several state and local police cruisers.

Officers have been on scene for at least an hour.

5 News has reached out to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police for more information, and an update is expected soon.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

Police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments (WDTV)

