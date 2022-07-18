Advertisement

Large police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a large police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments in Bridgeport, including a SWAT vehicle and several state and local police cruisers.

Officers have been on scene for at least an hour.

5 News has reached out to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police for more information, and an update is expected soon.

Details are extremely limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

