Lawrence “Larry” Earl Wilt, Jr. 83, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 11, 1938, in Fairmont; a son of the late Lawrence Earl Sr. and Beatrice (Stanley) Wilt. Larry retired from ECS and the Temp Inc. after 30 years of service. He was a member of Oakwood Road Church of Christ, where he served as a deacon in his younger years. Larry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Arlene (Fridley) Wilt of Fairmont; his daughter, Sonya Leitner and her husband, Joe of Louisville, KY; his sons, David Allen Wilt of Colorado, and Brian Ashley Wilt and his wife, Misti of Whitehall; his grandchildren, Asa Wilt, Blaise Wilt, Ashton Wilt, Ayla Wilt, Brooke Villinger, Chelsea Keller, Spenser Villinger, Katlyn Wilt, and Megan Joseph; eleven great grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Ruth Wilt of Florida; and his sister, Rebecca Haun of Whitehall. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his grandson, Connor Villinger; his brother, Chris Wilt; his sister, Barbara Wilt; his brother-in-law, Don Haun. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Evangelist Brent Gallagher, officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Inurnment will take place at a later date in West Virginia National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.