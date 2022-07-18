Advertisement

Millions announced to support tourism in Morgantown

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $4,681,270 from the Economic Development Administration for the Mylan Park Foundation in Morgantown.

The funding was made available through the American Rescue Plan Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation program and will support construction of the new Mylan Park Regional BMX facility for BMX racing tracks and an all-inclusive wheel park.

“Today’s announcement is great news for Morgantown and their continued efforts to develop sustainable tourism growth while spurring new economic opportunities for the region,” said Senator Manchin.

The new Mylan Park Regional BMX facility will include BMX racing tracks and amenities and an all-inclusive wheel park, which will allow Morgantown to host local, state and national racing events.

The project is expected to create 80 jobs and save 2 jobs in the hospitality sector, including retail, dining, lodging and management and service positions at the new facility.

The project will generate an estimated $1.2 million in private investment, drive tourism to the region and bolster economic resilience for the entire state.

