Millions awarded to NCWV for broadband access

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced more than $20 million in grant funding that will be provided for six major broadband projects across West Virginia, including some in our area.

The funding comes through the Major Broadband Project Strategies program, a branch of Gov. Justice’s billion-dollar Broadband Strategy that aims to expand broadband connectivity for the first time to 200,000 West Virginia homes and businesses.

This is the first round of grants awarded through the MBPS program.

The approved projects will result in more than 628 miles of new fiber infrastructure, providing broadband connectivity to 5,849 homes and businesses in West Virginia.

“This will help people who need high-speed internet to work remotely and help students be able to do their homework, give our seniors better access to telehealth options, allow businesses to reach more customers than ever,” Gov. Justice said. “The possibilities go on and on and West Virginians everywhere deserve this critical access. I applaud all the hard work that went into making this announcement possible.”

A total investment of over $61.2 million has been committed to undertake 16 major broadband infrastructure projects throughout West Virginia. Additional approvals will be announced soon.

The following broadband projects in north-central West Virginia are receiving MBPS program funds:

Citynet, LLC: Thornton, Gladesville, & Morgantown South MBPS Program Funds: $2,200,635 Matching Funds: $733,545 Total Project Cost: $2,934,180 Estimated Fiber Mileage: 86 Targeted Addresses: 376 Project Summary: WV BIP MBPS funds will be awarded to Citynet for the expansion of broadband services to 376 targeted addresses in Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor Counties. The project will include the installation of approximately 86 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband services in the project area.

DQE Communications, LLC – Greater Hepzibah Area FTTH MBPS Program Funds: $1,088,278 Matching Funds: $373,000 Total Project Cost: $1,461,278 Estimated Fiber Mileage: 15 Targeted Addresses: 650 Project Summary: WV BIP MBPS funds will be awarded to DQE for the expansion of broadband services to 650 targeted addresses in Harrison County. The project will include the installation of approximately 15 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband services in the project area.

Shenandoah Cable Television, LLC – Lewis County Broadband Project MBPS Program Funds: $1,119,113 Matching Funds : $466,500 Total Project Cost: $1,585,613 Estimated Fiber Mileage: 27 Targeted Addresses: 457 Project Summary: WV BIP MBPS funds will be awarded to Shentel for the expansion of broadband services to 457 targeted addresses in Lewis County. The project will include the installation of approximately 27 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband services in the project area. Shentel provided $236,500 in matching funds for the project and Lewis County contributed $230,000 for a total match of $466,500.



The following are broadband projects in the rest of the state receiving MBPS program funds:

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC – Northern Panhandle Broadband Expansion MBPS Program Funds: $14,726,012 Matching Funds: $6,265,607 Total Project Cost: $20,991,619 Estimated Fiber Mileage: 304 Targeted Addresses: 1,402 Project Summary: WV BIP MBPS funds will be awarded to Comcast for the expansion of broadband services to 1402 targeted addresses in Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, and Ohio Counties. The project will include the installation of approximately 304 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband services in the project area.

Frontier Communications Corporation – West Mason MBPS Program Funds: $1,039,734 Matching Funds : $3,447,586 Total Project Cost: $4,487,320 Estimated Fiber Mileage: 113 Targeted Addresses: 1,398 Project Summary: WV BIP MBPS funds will be awarded to Frontier for the expansion of broadband services to 1,398 targeted addresses in Mason County. The project will include the installation of approximately 113 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband services in the project area.

Frontier Communications Corporation – Boone County Broadband Expansion MBPS Program Funds: $671,385 Matching Funds : $1,993,688 Total Project Cost: $2,665,073 Estimated Fiber Mileage: 83 Targeted Addresses: 1,566 Project Summary: WV BIP MBPS funds will be awarded to Frontier for the expansion of broadband services to 1,566 targeted addresses in Boone County. The project will include the installation of approximately 83 miles of fiber infrastructure to provide broadband services in the project area.



Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.