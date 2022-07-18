Mon Health proposes multi-million dollar community hospital for Charles Pointe

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health System announced it has filed a formal application for a Certificate of Need to build and operate a new state-of-the-art small format hospital in Bridgeport to serve the greater Harrison County community.

The project cost is estimated to be $22.5 million.

The hospital will be built at Charles Pointe in Bridgeport.

Charles Pointe is an award-winning $1.5 billion Master Planned Community located on 1,700 acres in the city of Bridgeport, WV.

“We believe that this is the perfect solution for Harrison County and surrounding communities,” said David Goldberg, President and CEO of Mon Health System. “Because many Harrison County communities already know and trust Mon Health for their medical care, we look forward to opening this new hospital to keep healthcare local to our patients.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.