24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A 24-year-old woman died in a Monongalia County crash Sunday morning.

Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on I-68 westbound near mile marker 12 around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from Sheriff Palmer.

The driver of the vehicle, Kealani Brianne Smith, of Ohio, appears to have lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway and was ejected, according to Sheriff Palmer.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including the Medical Examiner, Monongalia County EMS, Brookhaven Fire Department, Preston County Sheriff’s Office, Granville Police Department, West Virginia DOH and DOT.

