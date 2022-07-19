Angela Rowe, 75, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on December 7, 1946, a daughter of the late Louis Utzie and Sarah Mancuso Utzie. Angela was a hairdresser for over 50 years. Angela is survived by her husband James Rowe; children, Scott Rowe, and Kevin Rowe and his wife Becky; grandchildren, Caleb Rowe, Mason Rowe, and Guerin Rowe; sister, Patty Cox; brother, Anthony Utzie and his wife Laura; sister-in-law, Jean and Stanley Biafore; nieces and nephews, Tricia Winkler, Casey Cox, Michael Harris, Sydni Winkler, TJ Winkler, Kim Taylor and her husband Dave, Allison Ferrell and her husband Chris, Stanley Biafore, Reghan Winkler, and Kelly Biafore; and great nieces and nephews, Matt and Brett Taylor, and Isabella and Juliana Ferrell. In addition to her parents, Angela was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Eileen Rowe, daughter-in-law, Michelle Rowe; brother-in-law, William “Buz” Cox II; and a nephew, Joey Linn. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Vigil rites will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. A Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jojan Joseph as Celebrant. Entombment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Fairmont. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.