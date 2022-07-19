Advertisement

Attorney General Morrisey files motion for stay of injunction on abortion law

(WTOK)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has filed a motion in the state Supreme Court of Appeals for a stay pending appeal of the preliminary injunction granted by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge against a West Virginia abortion law that has been on the books for more than 100 years.

The motion was filed following the preliminary injunction oral order Monday afternoon. The Attorney General made an oral motion for stay but the Circuit Court declined to make a ruling and directed the Attorney General to file a written motion instead, which the Attorney General did Monday afternoon.

Thereafter, on Tuesday, the Attorney General filed the stay request at the state Supreme Court of Appeals.

“Today, we filed our request for a stay at the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals of Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera Salango’s wrongly-decided ruling,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We believe it’s critical to file for an immediate stay in light of this flawed decision and seek this emergency measure to prevent immediate loss of precious life.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments
Suspect identified, new details in Meadowcreek Apartments standoff
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
One dead in crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash
Mon Health proposes multi-million dollar community hospital for Charles Pointe

Latest News

Second inmate pleads guilty to 2012 murder, sentenced to 15 years
‘Taste of Morgantown’ to return next month
West Virginia DMV experiencing statewide outage
24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash