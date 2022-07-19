Betty Jane Stover, 66 of Webster Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at WVU Hospital, Ruby Memorial. She was born February 14, 1956 in Fayetteville to the late Lemuel and Edna Stevens and was a homemaker. Betty enjoyed quilting, drawing, watching scary movies, and working puzzles. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. She loved them all dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Steve, Frank and Roy Stevens and sisters, Mary Ann Garrison and Nancy Stevens. She is survived by her son Leroy Stevens; daughter Joanna Baldwin; grandchildren Jeremiah Emory Johnson, Felicia Dessahrai Keeton, and George Thomas Stevens; great-grandchildren Luke Alexander Holenchick, Azzariah Marie Johnson, Kristen Keeton, and Amberlynn Keeton; special nephews Lemuel Steve Garrison and Roy Lee Garrison; special friends Cheryl and Vince Funk; and several other extended family and friends to mourn her passing. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Betty’s family.

