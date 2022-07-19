Advertisement

Clarksburg event venue opens to the public

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of renovations, Clarksburg’s newest event venue is officially open.

The Morris is an old grocery building that has been restored and transformed into an event space of over 10,000 square feet.

The facility can hold up to 350 guests.

Renovations for the building began in January, and the doors are now open for the public to tour and book their next event.

“It was an amazing process that happened very quickly with the help of some great folks in construction,” Anhrla Leipold said.

The renovations include some modern conveniences like prep rooms, bathrooms and state of the art lighting.

