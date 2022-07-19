Construction underway for new humane society in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After years of planning a new facility, construction for the Marion County Humane Society’s new location is underway.

The new site on Locust Avenue in Fairmont will be a larger facility that can hold more animals, providing them with better care.

Officials with the humane society say donations from the community made these construction plans a reality.

“We still accept donations. We rely on donations. You know we rely on fundraising donations, so donations are wonderful.”

The new facility is expected to be completed and open by spring 2023.

