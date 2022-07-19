One dead in crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport, roadway shut down

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Rt. 50 in Bridgeport.

The crash was reported around 1:34 p.m. Tuesday and involved a vehicle and motorcycle, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials confirmed with 5 News the motorcyclist died as a result of the accident.

There is no word on any other injuries in the accident, officials said.

Route 50 is shut down as crews clear the accident scene.

Responding agencies include Bridgeport Fire and Police Departments, Clarksburg Fire and Police Departments and the Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.