Advertisement

One dead in crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport, roadway shut down

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Rt. 50 in Bridgeport.

The crash was reported around 1:34 p.m. Tuesday and involved a vehicle and motorcycle, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials confirmed with 5 News the motorcyclist died as a result of the accident.

There is no word on any other injuries in the accident, officials said.

Route 50 is shut down as crews clear the accident scene.

Responding agencies include Bridgeport Fire and Police Departments, Clarksburg Fire and Police Departments and the Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments
Suspect identified, new details in Meadowcreek Apartments standoff
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Mon Health proposes multi-million dollar community hospital for Charles Pointe
New Subway set to open on Johnson Ave.
Two Subway restaurants to open in Bridgeport
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Latest News

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
24-year-old dies in Mon. Co. crash
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport, road shut down
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport, road shut down
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
AG asks court to stay ‘preliminary and injunctive relief’ against Hope Scholarship Act
Construction underway for new humane society in Fairmont
Construction underway for new humane society in Fairmont