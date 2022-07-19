Advertisement

Former WVU guard Teyvon Myers returns for Best Virginia

Myers has been a part of Best Virginia since the first TBT team
Teyvon Myers
Teyvon Myers(WDTV)
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - Former West Virginia guard Teyvon Myers is returning to play for the Best Virginia TBT team this year.

Before his time at WVU, Myers was the nation’s leading scorer in Divison II basketball. Upon arrival to WVU, Myers quickly became a member of the “Press Virginia” era WVU team that made a Sweet 16 appearance back in 2017. Since his time at WVU, Myers has been playing professionally in Hungary. This past season, he notched 18 points and 4 assists per game.

Myers looks to be a powerful weapon for the alumni squad. It’s in part due to his leadership. Myers has been a part of Best Virginia since the inaugural TBT team.

