Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Hedy L. Cogar, 80, of Diana, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at Pierpont Center at Fairmont. She was born April 17, 1942 in Diana to the late Camden and Jeanette Fanning Cool and spent her life in Diana. She enjoyed crochet and talking with her friends on the phone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William P. Cogar, Sr.; brother Tex Cool; and sisters Rita Kay Cool and Katherine Genelda Cool. Hedy is survived by her son William P. “Bill” Cogar, Jr.; brother David Borusiewicz, Sr.; and several other extended family and friends to mourn her passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Hedy’s life will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Rev. Richie Propst officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery, Diana. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to service time at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Hedy’s family.

