I-64 West reopens following semi rollover, spill

UPDATE: 7/20/2022 11:45 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Roughly 36 hours after a tractor trailer carrying an acetone-based material wrecked on Interstate 64 near the split with Interstate 77, the West Virginia Division of Highways says westbound lanes have reopened Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, spilling approximately 600 gallons of an acetone-based material onto the pavement.

According to DOH, the acetone material damaged about two inches into the asphalt, destroying the pavement where it made contact.

Crews worked overnight to secure an emergency paving contract and West Virginia Paving began working at the site since 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

West Virginia Paving milled out and repaved about 250 feet of highway where the truck had been.

“The thing that is most impressive to me is how everyone involved worked so well together,” said WVDOH District 1 Manager Arlie Matney. WVDOH, Charleston police and fire, EMS, the state Division of Environmental Protection, and West Virginia Paving worked seamlessly to get the road closed, set up detours, clean up and dispose of damaged asphalt and repave and restripe the section of damaged roadway.

UPDATE: 7/20/2022 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of I-64 at the I-77 split remains closed Wednesday, while repairs to damaged pavement are being made following an accident involving a semi Tuesday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. July 19, a tractor-trailer overturned, leaking acetone onto the roadway.

Containment measures were put in place to prevent the material from entering storm drains, but material has been removed from the site by an environmental contractor, who will dispose of it properly.

DOH crews say material from the spill did deteriorate the asphalt.

Crews worked overnight to secure an emergency paving contract.

West Virginia Paving has been working at the site since 2:30 a.m.

The road surface will be repaved before being reopened to traffic, DOH confirms.

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is advising drivers to continue to avoid the area near the Washington Street exit and just before the Oakwood bridge. All westbound lanes are closed.

“Charleston Police Department worked with us closely throughout the night,” said Arlie Matney, WVDOH District 1 Manager. “The fire department, and Department of Environmental Protection, everyone was right there, working together and we wouldn’t have been able to move it along this quickly without everyone’s help.”

I-64 West still closed at semi crash scene

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West at the Interstate 77 split will remain closed overnight Tuesday after a semi crash that involved spillage of a flammable liquid, Metro 911 reports late Tuesday.

Drivers are urged to avoid that area near the 58.8-mile marker, which is near the Washington Street exit and just before the Oakwood bridge. All westbound lanes are closed there.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation said a detour remains in place.

The accident, which involved the leakage of acetone, happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Crews have been working to keep it from leaking into storm drains.

There were no injuries in the crash.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West at the Interstate 77 split will remain closed until sometime Tuesday night due to a tractor-trailer accident that involved spillage of a flammable liquid, the West Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Drivers are urged to avoid that area near the 58.8-mile marker. All westbound lanes are closed there.

The accident, which involved the leakage of acetone, happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Crews have been working to keep it from leaking into storm drains.

There were no injuries in the crash.

Charleston Fire Chief Shawn Wanner said the initial time for the interstate reopening is around midnight. He explained that up to four containers of acetone have been cleaned up. A clean-up crew from the company hauling the chemical is on scene, and Charleston firefighters are on standby for any possible problems.

Wanner said flammability is the biggest concern.

Semi rollover crash closes I-64 West

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-64 West is closed in Charleston after a tractor trailer overturned.

The crash happened around 4:45 Tuesday morning near the I-77 split.

Firefighters say the truck is leaking acetone.

Crews are working to make sure the liquid doesn’t get into storm drains.

They say the leak is not a danger to the public, but say acetone is very flammable.

Drivers on I-77 North trying to get to I-64 West are being diverted, but drivers on I-77 South can get to I-64 West without any problems.

Firefighters say it’ll probably be closer to 4 p.m. before the westbound lanes of I-64 reopen.

As crews prepare to clean up the spill and chemicals, Bigley Avenue at Market Drive will be closed as well as the Washington Street westbound exit ramp.

7/19/2022

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-64 West is closed in Charleston after a tractor trailer overturned.

The crash happened about 4:45 Tuesday morning near the I-77 split. Traffic going South on I-77 can still reach I-64 West, but traffic going west off the West Virginia Turnpike is being diverted.

First responders have called a Haz-Mat unit to the scene. There were no injuries. The driver of the truck told police there was a chemical being hauled on the truck.

It’s unknown how long I-64 West will remain closed, but it is expected to take several hours to clear.

