Jo Ann Wilson Snyder, of Quiet Dell, peacefully passed away on July 18 under Hospice care at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Jo Ann was a warm and caring person who always put others needs ahead of her own. She will be missed by both family and friends. Jo Ann was born on November 13, 1943, in Morgantown, the daughter of the late Marvin W. (Dick) Wilson and Virginia Shultz (Jick) Wilson. Her family moved back to Fairview when she was 2 years old. She graduated from Fairview High School in 1961 and attended Fairmont State College. After her marriage to Donnie Bill Snyder, the couple moved to Washington D.C. for work but later moved back to Fairview. Their marriage was blessed with 2 children, Randy Lynn in 1963, and Jodi Dawn in 1967. Jo Ann worked as a secretary at Fairview High School, as a server at McDonalds, as a mail carrier, and retired as a switchboard operator and registrar at Fairmont General Hospital for more than 25 years. While in Fairview, she was a member of Wesley Methodist Church and later a member and youth choir director at Hebron Baptist Church, and also a Boy Scout den mother at the local scouts. Jo Ann was quite a “social butterfly”. She enjoyed bowling with the Fairmont General League, as well as with the Eagles and Moose tournament leagues. She loved going out to eat with family and work buddies and traveling with friends and family to the Smoky Mountains, Florida, Las Vegas, Hawaii and Alaska. When she was no longer able to leave her house much, she enjoyed watching the wildlife out her windows. Jo Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her loving daughter Jodi, her sister Peggy Wilson Burnett, her former husband, Donnie Bill Snyder, and a special friend, Everett Fast. She is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Johna Snyder, her brother and sister-in-law, Marvin Lynn and Margie Wilson, granddaughters, Courtney (Dave) Morris, Hayley (Seth) O’Neal, and Kayla Snyder, her step granddaughter, Jordan Constable (Matt), her great grandchildren, Kherington and Alexander Morris, and Rory Kate O’Neal, Mila, Milan, and Matson Moran, nieces Erin Wilson and Heather Burnett, Brother-in-law, Royal Burnett, cousins Marc (Christine) Fox, Mykie (Jack) Reagan, Jude Wilson, and numerous dear friends, The family wishes to thank all who sent prayers and encouragement during Jo Ann’s illness. Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity of your choice in Memory of Jo Ann Snyder. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m and on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Randy Vincent, officiating. Interment will follow at Beverly Hill Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

