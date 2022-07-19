Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 19, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a cold front brought heavy downpours into our area, resulting in slick roads. Today, the front is east, taking the rain with it, so today will be nice and sunny. Any leftover fog from this morning will lift out by midday. By the afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, feeling slightly warmer because of the sunshine. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with only a few clouds in the area. There might be some patchy fog, but it won’t be as heavy compared to this morning. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the low-60s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Because of the sunshine and winds, temperatures will climb into the upper-80s, even breaking 90 degrees in some areas. They might feel slightly warmer because of the humidity, so make sure to drink plenty of water and stay cool. Tomorrow night, a cold front pushes in and produces showers and thunderstorms. Some could bring downpours and gusty winds, so we are watching carefully. The rain leaves the next morning. Then on Thursday afternoon, a weaker disturbance will bring a few showers into our region. Our area then dries out overnight, and by Friday afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-80s. Over the weekend, skies will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will be in the low-90s. Those temperatures might feel warmer, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Then next week, more rain showers and thunderstorm chances move into our area. In short, today will be sunny and seasonable, and expect warmer temperatures and more rain chances later this week.

Today: Any leftover clouds and fog should clear out before midday, and by mid-afternoon, expect mostly clear, sunny skies, with only a couple of clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, today will be nice and sunny. High: 87.

Tonight: Skies will be clear, with some patchy fog forming overnight, although the fog won’t be as heavy as today. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-60s. Overall, expect a mild, clear night. Low: 67.

Wednesday: Skies will be clear and sunny, with south-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the low-90s, above-average for mid-July, and feeling warmer because of the sunshine and humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade or air-conditioned places. Overall, tomorrow will be hot and nice. Overnight, scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will push into our area. High: 92.

Thursday: Any leftover showers that push in the night before are gone by early-morning, and by the afternoon, expect partly to mostly clear skies. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph, and temperatures reach the upper-80s, only a couple of degrees above-average and feeling hotter. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overall, expect a seasonably warm, mostly sunny afternoon. High: 88.

