Kevin’s Evening Forecast | July 19th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday north central West Virginia! A great day out there today, warmer than yesterday, but we did have less humidity to help combat the heat. We had some fog in the area this morning and we are looking to have some more fog tomorrow morning, so be careful out on the roads for your commute. Tomorrow is going to be a hot one and we expect to see lots of us in the lower 90s. But we’ll get a bit of a cool off as a front moves through on Wednesday night into early Thursday. We’ll likely have some showers and possibly a thunderstorm move through while we’re asleep. Friday though begins what will be our next heat wave. We have been fortunate over the last week with just near seasonal temperatures compared to the sizzling temperatures that the central and southern plains have been dealing with for weeks. But we’ll get a taste of it starting on Friday all the way through Sunday. Temperatures in the lowlands will likely reach into the low 90s, while some of us to the south may get into the mid-90s. Heat index values will possibly be reaching into the lower triple digits. Plan your weekend accordingly and try to stay out of the direct sun during the middle of the afternoon.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Patchy fog forming: Low: 67

Wednesday: Light fog, then mostly sunny: High 92

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 88

Friday: Sunny: High 93

