Advertisement

Kevin’s Evening Forecast | July 19th, 2022

First Alert Weather Event coming
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday north central West Virginia! A great day out there today, warmer than yesterday, but we did have less humidity to help combat the heat. We had some fog in the area this morning and we are looking to have some more fog tomorrow morning, so be careful out on the roads for your commute. Tomorrow is going to be a hot one and we expect to see lots of us in the lower 90s. But we’ll get a bit of a cool off as a front moves through on Wednesday night into early Thursday. We’ll likely have some showers and possibly a thunderstorm move through while we’re asleep. Friday though begins what will be our next heat wave. We have been fortunate over the last week with just near seasonal temperatures compared to the sizzling temperatures that the central and southern plains have been dealing with for weeks. But we’ll get a taste of it starting on Friday all the way through Sunday. Temperatures in the lowlands will likely reach into the low 90s, while some of us to the south may get into the mid-90s. Heat index values will possibly be reaching into the lower triple digits. Plan your weekend accordingly and try to stay out of the direct sun during the middle of the afternoon.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Patchy fog forming: Low: 67

Wednesday: Light fog, then mostly sunny: High 92

Thursday: Partly cloudy: High 88

Friday: Sunny: High 93

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments
Suspect identified, new details in Meadowcreek Apartments standoff
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
One dead in crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash
Mon Health proposes multi-million dollar community hospital for Charles Pointe

Latest News

Expected highs for today, July 19, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 19, 2022
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin’s Evening Forecast | July 18th, 2022
DMA Flood Alerts for NCWV as of July 18, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 18, 2022
Flood Watch NCWV
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | July 17, 2022