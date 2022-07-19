Linda Kay Sargent Linda Kay Sargent, 59, of Fairmont passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Fairmont on October 30, 1962. She was preceded in death by her mother Dora Charleen Snodgrass Stewart and survived by her father Cecil G. Snyder. Linda graduated from Fairmont Senior High School and Fairmont State University. She enjoyed crafts, trips to the beach, WVU sports and couples golf with her husband. She was a dedicated member of Trinity Assembly of God Church; her church family was very special to her. She most of all enjoyed time spent with her family. Linda worked as an administrative assistant for Allegheny Energy for 36 years. In addition to her father, she is survived by her loving husband of 26 years William “Bill” F. Sargent of Fairmont; one daughter Lauren Pritchard; two stepdaughters Tricia Moore and her husband Joshua and Brooke Sparks and her husband Kent; one step-son Matthew Sargent; four grandchildren Skylar Clark, Tristan Sargent, Emily Moore and Grant Moore; and a cousin Kimberly Vaughn and her husband Russell. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandmother Kathleen Lanham Snodgrass. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In keeping with her wishes Linda will be cremated following. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.carpenterandford.com

