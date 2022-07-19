On Monday, July 18, 2022, Linda (McKown) Brannon of Clarksburg, WV passed away peacefully at the age of 71. She passed while holding the hand of her devoted husband, Tim and surrounded by family. She battled several illnesses throughout the last years of her life and was a true fighter. But even warriors get tired. She was the proud and dedicated mother of three children; Tim Brannon and wife Norma of Winston-Salem, NC, Aimee Williams and husband Chris of Clarksburg, WV and son Jeremy Brannon and partner Lacy Bolyard of Hillard, OH. While she had only three biological children, she welcomed their friends into her heart and home and treated them as her own. If you knew Linda, she already told you about the five grandchildren she adored; Chase Brannon of Port Orchard, Washington, Drew Brannon of Pittsburgh, PA, Jonah Williams of Clarksburg, WV, Trey Zontek of Morgantown, WV and Kolby Williams of Clarksburg, WV. If you ask them, they would tell you she was a blast and even slid down the pole on the swing-set at her house. She is survived by her husband, Tim and one sister, Sharon Spurlock of Huntington, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garold McKown and Rose Plum and one infant brother. Linda grew up in Clarksburg. She was a 1968 graduate of Washington Irving High School, where she met her faithful husband of 51 years. When working outside the home, she was employed as a ward secretary at United Hospital Center and as an insurance agent/partner at Insure America. But her two favorite “jobs” were raising her children and caring for her grandchildren. She volunteered in her children’s classrooms doing anything that was needed. She chauffeured her children and their friends to a variety of activities and made the best pitcher of Kool Aid any neighborhood kid could ask for. If you were really lucky, you got a homemade pepperoni roll and some sweet tea. She also volunteered at her church, First United Methodist, where she served as the secretary of the administrative board. She loved her husband endlessly and enjoyed traveling with him to a variety of destinations. She was an amazing baker, winning awards for her apple pie. Linda was a friend to everyone she met and went out of her way to help anyone who needed her. She was a kind, loving, smart and beautiful woman and her light in this world will be greatly missed. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Brannon will be cremated. Family and friends will gather at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 117 N. Second Street, Clarksburg on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Harry Jenkins officiating. Inurnment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society PO Box #91891 Washington, D.C. 20090, or your favorite charity. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

