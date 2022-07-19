Lucinda “Cindy” Lou Martin Gooden, 61, of Monongah passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Fairmont on September 21, 1960, a daughter of the late Charles Edward Martin and Mildred Murphy Martin. Cindy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Robert Dee Gooden Sr.; son, Robert Dee Gooden Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Monongah; daughters, Belinda Gooden of Shinnston and Mandy Gooden of Monongah; six grandchildren, Cody Gooden, Lindsay Marsh, Braiden McIntire, Emily Gooden, Logan Gooden, and Paislee Gooden; a brother, Dennis Martin of Farmington; sister, Lucille Holley of Fairmont; and special friends, Myra and Phil Johnson. In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Martin. Cindy had attended Monongah High School and worked for almost 20 years at Pleasant Acres Christian Haven in Fairmont. She enjoyed drinking coffee, watching her grandchildren, and loved her dogs. The family requests memorial contributions be made in Cindy’s memory to Pleasant Acres Christian Haven, 41 Pleasant Acre Dr., Fairmont, WV 26554. In accordance with her wishes, Cindy will be cremated. A memorial dinner will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted arrangements to Ford Funeral Home, 201 Columbia St., Fairmont, WV 26554. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.

