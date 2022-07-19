Advertisement

Mary Jane Belt(Mary Jane Belt)
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Mary Jane Belt, 94, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on November 22, 1927, in Barrackville; a daughter of the late Fredrick Coleman and Freda M. (VanGilder) VanGilder. Mary retired from A+P Stores in Fairmont, Ohio, and Maryland after 40 years of service. Mary is survived by her son, Jack Belt Sr. and his wife, Catherine of Fairmont; her grandson, Jack Belt, Jr.; her brother, Billy VanGilder and his wife, Lonnie of Ashtabula, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Lloyd VanGilder, Kenneth VanGilder, Clarence VanGilder, Jerry VanGilder, and Earnest VanGilder; her sisters, Dorothy Pigott, and Velma Chandler. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, July 22, 2022, from, 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Larry Buckland officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

