Players report for OVAC All-Star game

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Players selected to the OVAC All-Star game reported to practice camp on the 17th in Wheeling. Kickoff for the OVAC All-Star game is set for the 23rd.

West Virginia’s team is coached by University head coach John Kelley.

“Any time you’re coaching all-stars, you don’t have to coach any fundamentals,” said Kelley. “You don’t have to coach anything. They’re football players that are pretty darn good football players. You just got to plug them in and hope they do their thing.”

West Virginia’s squad features players from 14 different high schools from across the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference. University and Wheeling Park lead the way in selections with four players each.

“I’ve watched a lot of them play. I’ve watched a lot of them break our hearts in play,” said Kelley. “I just want to get to know them well and let them know that I think they are great men and spend some time with them. That’s the idea.”

Local names selected as All-Stars include University’s Corbin Cross, Elija Jackson, Daminn Cunningham and Daniel Henderson. For the Morgantown Mohigans, Alec Duley, Preston Harman and CJ Brown were selected. For Clay-Battelle, Jonathan Arnett was selected.

“Any time that you’re a coach, you look around and you say: ‘These are my starters. This is my second group. This is the other guy.’ With an all-star team it’s like: ‘You know what, they’re all all-stars. I can get the next guy up and we’ll be just as good.’ That’s going to be fun,” said Kelley.

