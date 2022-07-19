Advertisement

Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

Three people and the gunman were killed in the shooting. (CNN, WTHR, WISH, KABB, WOAI, TWITTER, @GREGGDOYELSTAR, NEW YORK TIMES, @BL1NGX, LOCAL NEWS X, TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said Tuesday.

Preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times, the Johnson County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

None of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted, the coroner’s office said.

Also, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison issued a statement Tuesday saying surveillance video showed Sapirman was shot within 15 seconds of opening fire, not within two minutes as the chief had said at a news conference on Monday.

Ison blamed the timing error on misreading his notes during the news conference.

Sapirman continued shooting people at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday until he was shot and killed by 22-year-old Elisjsha Dicken, of Seymour, a city about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Greenwood.

Dicken was shopping with his girlfriend at the time, Ison has said, calling Dicken’s quick action “nothing short of heroic.”

The Johnson County and Marion County coroners’ offices identified the slain victims as a married Indianapolis couple — Pedro Pineda, 56, and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37 — and Victor Gomez, 30, also of Indianapolis.

A woman shot in the leg and a 12-year-old girl who was hit by shrapnel to her back were wounded in the attack, police have said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments
Suspect identified, new details in Meadowcreek Apartments standoff
Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
One dead in crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash
Clarence Wayne Giles
WVa man accused of taking copper wire from interstate lights

Latest News

Charter fisherman Chip Michalove said the dorsal fin of the creature was as big as his leg.
‘This is nuts’: Massive hammerhead shark caught off East Coast
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Reps. Omar, AOC among House Democrats arrested at Supreme Court abortion protest
FILE - Califf said Tuesday, July 19, 2022, that he has commissioned an independent review of...
FDA weighs oversight changes after formula, Juul troubles
FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a photo in her office in...
Georgia fake electors may face charges in election probe
The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court