Second inmate pleads guilty to 2012 murder, sentenced to 15 years

(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An inmate previously held at USP Hazleton was sentenced after pleading guilty to a 2012 murder of another inmate, officials said.

Michael Owle, 33, pled guilty to aiding and abetting second degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the death of inmate Anthony M. Dallas, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.

Owle, along with Ruben Laurel, 43, repeatedly stabbed and cut Dallas, killing him on August 29, 2012, at USP Hazleton in Preston County, Ihlenfeld said.

Officials said Dallas suffered nearly 50 stab wounds, wounding him in the heart, lungs, and liver. Another inmate also suffered injuries during the attack but survived.

Laurel was sentenced to 25 years of incarceration last week.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen L. Vogrin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI investigated the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

