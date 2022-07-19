Advertisement

Senior trio leads way for Bridgeport Girls’ Soccer

The team is led by three seniors: Kylie Bender, Anna Hutchinson and Gabby Reep
Anna Hutchinson
Anna Hutchinson
By Tyler Kennett
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport girl’s soccer took to the field yesterday for a flex day team scrimmage. It’s the time of year when the team starts to ramp up in preparation for the season, but it’s also a time for Head Coach Sam McKinney’s team to set expectations for itself.

The team is led by three seniors: Kylie Bender, Anna Hutchinson and Gabby Reep. They’ve served as captains in the past, and each of them play at different locations on the pitch. It makes them a trio of versatile leaders that brings experienced communication throughout the entire field.

“This year we’re hoping to get to the state tournament and win it all. I love this team,” said Reep. “I’ve met some of my best friends that I’ll have for life on this team. We’re all really close. We all get along. That’s part of why we all play really well together.”

Bender, Hutchinson and Reep combined for twenty two of the teams 86 goals last season. That’s a whopping 25 percent of scoring from just three players who are returning this fall.

“Knowing how high school soccer is, it’ll be easier to lead incoming freshmen and previous girls,” said Bender. “It’ll be a lot of fun. I think our biggest school this year is Wheeling Park. Hopefully third time’s the charm.”

With a team that was so close to making the state tournament last season, finishing undefeated in the Big Ten and only losing four games all year, there are only two things on their minds this season: leadership and rings.

“It helps to see how we’ve grown over the years,” said Hutchinson. “Me personally, I’ve played with Gabby for eight or nine years. It’s really cool to see how far we’ve come and just to know each of our styles of play helps a lot too.”

“As far as our record goes, for me personally, it’s just the last five games,” said Hutchinson. “I don’t care how many games we lose through the season. Our goal is that if we win those last five games, we bring home that state championship. That’s the goal for me this year, and I think we can really do it. I’m really excited.”

