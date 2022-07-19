‘Taste of Morgantown’ to return next month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The culinary event “Taste Of Morgantown” will return next month at a new location after being postponed for two years due to COVID-19.

The 12th annual “Taste of Morgantown” will be held at The Track Complex at Mylan Park on Sunday, August 21st.

The event has been a long tradition in the Greater Morgantown community, but it has been reimagined as an outdoor, family friendly benefit and restauranteur competition that raises funds to support the American Red Cross Where It’s Needed Most Campaign and Mylan Park Properties on-going nonprofit community engagement projects.

Some of north-central West Virginia’s best restaurants and food trucks will showcase their unique cuisine and compete for several culinary awards through both chef judging and general audience voting, according to a release.

Attendees can anticipate an array of tastes as they sample dishes, vote for their favorites, and enjoy the event’s new outdoor location, The Track Complex at Mylan Park. The new location provides a beautiful and open scenic space for friends and families to find a spot on the lawn or under a tent while enjoying food, drinks, music and entertainment for kids of all ages.

Click here for discounted tickets and to register to participate in the event.

