Advertisement

WATCH: Van falls into giant sinkhole

Wild video captures a van falling into a sinkhole in Brooklyn, New York. (Credit: WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WABC) - It was a wild scene in Brooklyn, N.Y. Monday after a sinkhole opened up and swallowed this van!

The incident was caught on camera.

Crews are still working to clean things up Tuesday morning.

They saw the area will be closed for at least a week while they rebuild the roadway.

There has been torrential rain and flooding in the area, but officials said there is no evidence weather played a role in the sinkhole.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments
Suspect identified, new details in Meadowcreek Apartments standoff
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Mon Health proposes multi-million dollar community hospital for Charles Pointe
New Subway set to open on Johnson Ave.
Two Subway restaurants to open in Bridgeport
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Latest News

Clarksburg event venue opens to the public
Clarksburg event venue opens to the public
After judge’s order, W.Va.’s abortion clinic resuming care
During testimony, family members emotionally exit the courtroom on the first day of the...
Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting
A mom caught the moment on video, which prompted an apology from Sesame Place.
VIDEO: Sesame Place character appears to purposefully ignore Black girls