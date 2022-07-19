Advertisement

West Virginia DMV experiencing statewide outage

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is experiencing a statewide outage of some services due to a system-wide mainframe outage.

The outage is impacting vehicle registration renewals and title work.

The agency expects the problem to be resolved at some point Tuesday.

The DMV says that driver services, including license issuance, renewals and testing will continue Tuesday.

According to the release, people should check the DMV website for up-to-date information before they visit a regional office or try to use online features.

The outage is affecting many state agencies, but is hitting DMV the hardest due to the nature of work and business transactions needed by citizens, officials said.

DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience to West Virginians.

“Good customer service is our number one priority at DMV, and we understand the frustrations of our customers. We feel those same frustrations when we can’t offer the level of service and care that our customers deserve, due to circumstances beyond our control,” Frazier said. “One of my goals as Commissioner is to facilitate the upgrades needed to our mainframe technology so these outages become few and far between. As we work towards that, again please accept our apologies and know that we are working around the clock to make things better.”

