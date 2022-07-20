1 life-flighted after pickup truck rollover on Rt. 50

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been life-flighted to the hospital following a rollover on Rt. 50 near Salem.

The single-vehicle accident happened just before noon on Rt. 50 near Salem, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The accident has closed both westbound lanes of Rt. 50, according to West Virginia 511.

Officials said one person was been life-flighted to the hospital just after 12:30 p.m. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

No other injuries were reported in the accident.

Responding agencies include the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Nutter Fort and Salem Fire Departments and the West Virginia Division of Highways.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

