3 WVa colleges receiving $650,000 in pandemic relief funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Three higher education institutions in West Virginia are receiving a total of more than $650,000 from federal funds to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding goes to the New River Community and Technical College, Alderson Broaddus University and Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced this week.

The funding is through the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and will support students and institutions affected by the pandemic, Manchin’s office said. West Virginia colleges and universities have received some $212 million from pandemic relief funding.

The awards are $353,749 to New River Community and Technical College in Beaver, $213,156 to Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi and $91,158 to Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Moorefield.

