Advertisement

Bridgeport nominates new police chief

Photo of Mark Rogers being sworn in as Deputy Chief in January 2020.
Photo of Mark Rogers being sworn in as Deputy Chief in January 2020.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport has named its pick for a new chief of police.

Mark Rogers has officially been named as the City’s pick for Bridgeport’s new police chief after serving as interim chief, according to a City Council agenda.

Bridgeport’s former chief of police, John Walker, had his employment terminated by the City in March after more than a decade with the department.

In addition, Douglas Yost has been nominated by the City to be Deputy Chief, the position Rogers held from January 2020 until Walker’s termination.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
One dead in crash involving motorcycle in Bridgeport
24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash
Large police presence at Meadowcreek Apartments
Suspect identified, new details in Meadowcreek Apartments standoff
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
1 life-flighted after pickup truck rollover on Rt. 50
Clarence Wayne Giles
WVa man accused of taking copper wire from interstate lights

Latest News

Glenville State University Computer and Information Systems student James Amos is completing an...
Glenville State student completes internship with Agile5
Shinnston teen returns home after over 200 days in the hospital
Shinnston teen returns home after over 200 days in the hospital
Brittany Hunt
Westover mother accused of putting newborn inside backpack in crawlspace
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
1 life-flighted after pickup truck rollover on Rt. 50