Bridgeport nominates new police chief

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport has named its pick for a new chief of police.

Mark Rogers has officially been named as the City’s pick for Bridgeport’s new police chief after serving as interim chief, according to a City Council agenda.

Bridgeport’s former chief of police, John Walker, had his employment terminated by the City in March after more than a decade with the department.

In addition, Douglas Yost has been nominated by the City to be Deputy Chief, the position Rogers held from January 2020 until Walker’s termination.

