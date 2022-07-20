Carlene Amelia McCray Jarvis, 96, of Fairmont peacefully passed away at home, which she was born in, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on January 18, 1926, a daughter to Carl A. and Kathryn Kelley McCray. Carlene graduated from Huntington High School in 1943. She was an active member of the Baptist Temple Church and Winfield CEO’s. She was formerly a Cub Scout den mother and held office in the Eastern Star. She is survived by her brother Daniel Smith; three sons Mike Jarvis and his wife Pam, John Jarvis and his wife Christa, and Tom Jarvis and his wife Gail; nine grandchildren Kelly, Tracy, Lindsy, Brittney, Leigh, Austin, Rachel Bryan and Joshua; and four great grandsons Samuel, Simon, Gus and Levi. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Tobe Jarvis whom she married in 1947, her beloved daughter Ann Littleton; siblings, twin sisters Eunice and Bernice, Patricia, Martha, and Elry. The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice for their care and support. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Baptist Temple at 430 Morgantown Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Allan Copenhaver officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

