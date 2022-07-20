Advertisement

Casey Gene Love(Picasa | Casey Gene Love)
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Casey Gene Love, age 33, of Clarksburg departed this life Tuesday, July 19, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.  He was born August 27, 1988 in Clarksburg, the son of the late Herbert Gene “Dink” love who preceded him in death on October 29, 2021.  He is survived by his mother, Robin Kelley Love of Clarksburg.  Also surviving are his fiancé, Jamie Brown of Clarksburg.  Five children, Hannah, Aaliyah, and Donte Love.  Nevaeh Brown and Paisley Furbee. Two sisters, Kisha Davis and her husband JC of Wilsonburg, and Ashley Nutter and her husband BJ of Johnstown.  One niece, Bryleigh Davis and one nephew Dakota Nutter.  In addition to his father, Casey was preceded in death by one sister, Brandy Ray. Casey was in the process of taking over his father’s business following his death, Love’s Painting. In keeping with his wishes, Casey will be cremated. Family and friends will gather at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm, where a memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

