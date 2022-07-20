Advertisement

Chemical truck wreck closes westbound I-64 in West Virginia

I-64 West still closed at semi crash scene
I-64 West still closed at semi crash scene
By The Associated Press
Jul. 20, 2022
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An interstate highway in West Virginia remained closed for a second day Wednesday after a tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned.

The truck rolled over early Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Charleston. Firefighters told news outlets that the truck was carrying containers of the flammable solvent acetone. Charleston Emergency Management Director Chad Jones said the chemical had dissolved several inches of pavement.

The state Department of Transportation said it worked to obtain an emergency paving contract. A contractor has been working at the site since early Wednesday and the road surface will be repaved before being reopened to traffic.

All westbound lanes were shut down Tuesday and again Wednesday. Westbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate and drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.

No injuries were reported.

