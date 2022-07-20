Christina Lynne Wolfe, 54, of Weston passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Stevens Point, WI, on October 30, 1967, a daughter of Aretta “Rita” Grace Brown Wolfe McHenry and the late Ellis Laverne Wolfe. In addition to her father, Christina was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her daughter, Shyanne Rae Tingle; and several aunts and uncles. Forever cherishing their memories of Christina are her mother, Rita McHenry of Weston; two grandchildren: Kiernan and Kyler Brown both of Plainfield, IN; two sisters: Olivia Wolfe of Indianapolis, IN, and Angelica Hanthorn and husband, Larry, of Avon, IN; one brother, Anthony Wolfe of Nashville, IN; one aunt, Edna Brown of Weston; several cousins, nieces, and nephews; and her beloved chihuahua, Doodle. Christina graduated from Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis, IN, as a member of the Class of 1986. She also attended the Indiana School of the Deaf in Indianapolis. Before returning home to Weston, Christina was employed with Sam’s Club and later Kroger in Plainfield, IN. In her spare time, she enjoyed swimming, writing in her journal, road trips, traveling to California and Haiti, and music especially R&B. Christina’s request for donation to WVU Human Gift Registry has been honored. A Private Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Christina Lynne Wolfe.

