David “Cory” Chapman, 29, of Weston, departed this Earth too soon on Friday, July 15, 2022. He was welcomed into Heaven with open arms by his paternal grandfather, Holly Ray Chapman; maternal grandfather, Bill Hamon; and his great-grandmother, Ruby Harris. Cory was born in Clarksburg on December 5, 1992, and blessed the lives of his parents, Keith and Traci Chapman of Weston. Those who knew Cory, even just a little, lost a magnificent light in their lives. In addition to his parents, forever cherishing their memories of Cory are his sister, Kenda Chapman of Weston; maternal grandmother, Sharon Dawson of Weston; paternal grandmother, Melanie Chapman of Buckhannon; three uncles: Jeff Hamon of Baltimore, MD, Troy Hamon and wife, Becky, of Weston, and Shawn Chapman and wife, Kelley, of Weston; one aunt, Stacy Chapman of Buckhannon; his close group of gamers whom he has been friends with since middle school; and his feline companion, Lexi. Cory graduated from Lewis County High School in 2011. Following graduation, Cory attended West Virginia University for a degree in Geology. He was previously employed with Lewis-Upshur-Braxton District Department of Health and Human Resources as a child protective service case aide. Cory spent much of his spare time gaming. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends at the lake and going to the movies. What Cory enjoyed most was picking on his sister like big brothers do. Cory’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of David “Cory” Chapman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

