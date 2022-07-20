Advertisement

Former Doddridge County magistrate/sheriff, assistant set to go on trial

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The former Doddridge County sheriff and magistrate and his former assistant are set to go on trial for fraud.

Officials confirm Michael Headly and Angela Lamb are set for a joint trial beginning the week of September 12th.

The two are accused of fraudulently using state money to purchase dozens of items, including a photo printer, two iPads and Crocs.

In total, the total cost of the alleged purchases between the two are more than $2,000, all from the taxpayers of Doddridge County.

Lamb could face between 17 and 90 years in prison with fines up to $85,000, and Headley could face four to 25 years in prison with fines of up to $25,000.

