Glenville State student completes internship with Agile5

Glenville State University Computer and Information Systems student James Amos is completing an internship with Agile5 Technologies, Inc. this summer.(Glenville State University)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University Computer and Information Systems student James Amos is completing an internship with Agile5 Technologies, Inc. this summer.

Located in Fairmont, Agile5 specializes in IT services and software supporting enterprise systems for government agencies and commercial businesses.

Amos first connected with Agile5 when representatives from the company came to Glenville State to speak to one of his classes. Agile5 now plans to bring more Glenville State University students on board as interns in the future.

“Cyber security is as effective as locking your door. With enough time and determination, someone will eventually cut through the wall and get into your system. It is essential to not only slow others down as much as possible but also for companies to make it so complicated that it is blatantly obvious when someone tries to break in,” Amos said. “At Agile5 Technologies, I have loved learning how to implement security tools in ways that help secure the product and help the developers and other team members develop the best software possible. This learning experience has helped me develop skills that can only be taught by experiencing them, and I genuinely appreciate the opportunity that Agile5 and Glenville State University have given me.”

Amos is Agile5′s first intern from Glenville State.

