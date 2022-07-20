Advertisement

Harrison County Board of Education discusses bringing weapon detectors to county schools

The board is looking to use covid funding on getting students back on track
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Director of Safety and Discipline at Harrison County Schools, Jason Snider, presented a program to the board that would bring weapon detectors to county schools.

Snider worked with the safety department at Monongalia County Schools, as they already have weapon detectors in place.

He explained the primary use of these machines was to detect firearms.

Snider told the board he wanted to start with four sets of detectors to be dispersed among the schools.

He said one of the benefits of these detectors was they were mobile.

“A school that threats have come in. That is certainly something we can act on right now with these units. We can get them transported to the school very quickly and get them set up. Have our prevention resource officers ready for when the kids do come in,” Snider added.

Pending official action, Snider hoped to have the detectors for the first day of school.

